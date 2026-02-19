Fenerbahce Team News: Tedesco Faces Midfield Crisis Ahead of Nottingham Forest Showdown

Domenico Tedesco is facing a significant selection headache as Fenerbahçe prepare to host Nottingham Forest in tonight’s high-stakes Europa League play-off. While the “Yellow Canaries” are in formidable domestic form, a combination of surgeries, administrative exclusions, and suspension risks has left the squad stretched for the visit of the Premier League side.

Here is the definitive Fenerbahçe team news and injury update ahead of the 17:45 GMT kick-off at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium.

Confirmed Absences: The Álvarez Blow

The most significant blow to Tedesco’s tactical plans is the loss of Edson Álvarez. The Mexican international, on loan from West Ham, underwent successful ankle surgery on Tuesday but is now set for a prolonged period on the sidelines. Tedesco expressed his disappointment, stating, “He is an important player for us; I feel sorry for him.” Álvarez is not expected to return to the squad until at least April.

Joining him on the sidelines is English left-back Archie Brown. While Brown has returned to partial training following a long-term leg injury, he is not yet match-fit. Reports suggest he may be included in the matchday squad list for morale, but he is highly unlikely to see minutes on the pitch.

Ineligibility & Administrative Issues

Fenerbahçe’s depth is further tested by several players who were not included in the updated UEFA Europa League squad following the January window:

Mert Günok (Goalkeeper)

Anthony Musaba (Winger)

Emre Mor (Winger)

Mert Hakan Yandaş (Midfielder)

These administrative exclusions mean Ederson is guaranteed to start in goal, while the creative burden will fall heavily on Marco Asensio and Kerem Aktürkoğlu.

Suspension Tightrope: Semedo and Aydın at Risk

Discipline could play a major role in the return leg. Both Nélson Semedo and Oğuz Aydın are currently one yellow card away from a one-match ban. Should either player be booked tonight in Istanbul, they will be suspended for the trip to the City Ground on February 26.

Fenerbahçe Predicted XI vs Nottingham Forest

Despite the “squad crisis,” Tedesco is expected to field an aggressive 4-2-3-1 formation designed to disrupt Forest’s rhythm early:

Goalkeeper: Ederson

Defense: Semedo, Škriniar, Oosterwolde, Müldür

Defensive Midfield: N’Golo Kanté, Matteo Guendouzi

Attacking Midfield: Marco Asensio, Anderson Talisca, Kerem Aktürkoğlu

Forward: Dorgeles Nene (or Fred in a false-nine overload)