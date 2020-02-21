Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray Prediction & Match Preview

Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray Preview

All eyes in Turkey will be on the Intercontinental derby between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray this weekend.

The hosts will be hoping to lean on their home advantage which has seen them avoid defeat to Galatasary for the past two decades.

In fact, the Lions have registered just one win against their bitter rivals in their last 10 head-to-heads.

The Yellow Canaries record against Galatasaray at home is so impressive that some believe supernatural powers to be at work. Yes. There are people that believe a curse has been placed on the Lions at the Sukru Saracoglu.

Based on form alone, Galatasaray look to be clear favorites after racking up six wins on the bounce and moving within touching distance of leaders Trabzonspor.

Fenerbahce meanwhile suffered a shock defeat to Ankaragucu last weekend and are without a league victory since January 25.

Ersun Yanal’s side sit in sixth spot and know a defeat could leave their title hopes in tatters.

However, Fenerbahce has a knack for raising their game against stronger sides at home this season as seen in their wins against Basaksehir and Besiktas at the Sukru Saracoglu.

Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray Prediction

Fenerbahce has the joint worse defence in the top six while Galatasaray can’t seem to find a win against their bitter rivals.

Given the head to head record between the two clubs and Fenerbahce’s impressive home record – despite their recent form – I’m leaning on both teams to score.