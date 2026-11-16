Ferdi Kadıoğlu 2026/27: Brighton & Hove Albion Stats, Contract, Market Value & Türkiye Guide

Ferdi Kadıoğlu enters his third Premier League campaign with Brighton & Hove Albion in 2026/27 as one of Türkiye’s most versatile and dependable international starters—anchoring the left flank for both the Seagulls and Sergen Yalçın’s national team.

Since completing a €30 million move from Fenerbahçe in August 2024—a deal that included up to €5 million in performance add-ons and a 10 per cent sell-on clause—the 27-year-old has established himself as a trusted fixture at the Amex Stadium across domestic and UEFA Conference League competition.

Alongside Bournemouth forward Enes Ünal, Kadıoğlu headlines Türkiye’s Premier League contingent in 2026/27 while remaining an automatic selection in the Türkiye national team squad.

This evergreen hub tracks Kadıoğlu’s complete 2026/27 club and international statistics, contract details, market valuation, and upcoming fixtures.

Player Profile & Contract Overview

Category Details Full Name Ferdi Erenay Kadıoğlu Date of Birth / Age 7 October 1999 (Age 27) Place of Birth Arnhem, Netherlands Nationality Türkiye Height 1.74 m (5 ft 8.5 in) Primary Positions Left-Back, Left Wing-Back, Right-Back Current Club Brighton & Hove Albion (Shirt No. 24) Joined Brighton 27 August 2024 (from Fenerbahçe for €30m + €5m add-ons) Contract Expiry 30 June 2028 (Four-year contract) Estimated Market Value €40.00 million (as of October 2026)

2026/27 Season Statistics (Club & Country)

(Stats verified as of 14 November 2026)

Brighton & Hove Albion (2026/27)

After making 37 Premier League appearances during a standout 2025/26 campaign, Kadıoğlu has featured across three competitions for Brighton in the opening months of 2026/27—contributing to four clean sheets in seven Premier League starts while rotating alongside Maxim De Cuyper during Brighton’s UEFA Conference League schedule.

Competition Appearances Starts Minutes Goals Assists Clean Sheets Yellow Cards Premier League 7 7 517 0 0 4 1 UEFA Conference League 2 1 91 0 0 2 1 EFL Cup 1 0 16 0 0 0 0 Club Total (2026/27) 10 8 624 0 0 6 2

Türkiye National Team (2026/27)

On the international stage, Kadıoğlu remains a cornerstone at left-back, starting four of Türkiye’s five 2026/27 UEFA Nations League League A fixtures—including Thursday’s 2–1 clash against Belgium in İzmir—ahead of Sunday’s group-stage finale against France in Bordeaux.

Competition Appearances Starts Minutes Goals Assists 2026/27 UEFA Nations League 4 4 357 0 0 Combined 2026/27 Total 14 12 981 0 0

Career Record by Club & International Level

Having broken through as a teenager at NEC Nijmegen before spending six transformative seasons at Fenerbahçe—where he transitioned from an attacking midfielder into one of European football’s premier two-way full-backs—Kadıoğlu has surpassed 350 senior club appearances alongside 34 senior caps for Türkiye.

Team Years Appearances Goals Assists NEC Nijmegen 2016–2018 64 12 13 Fenerbahçe 2018–2024 189 16 16 Brighton & Hove Albion 2024–Present 60 3 0 Türkiye Senior National Team 2022–Present 34 1 0

Contract Status & Transfer Outlook

Kadıoğlu’s current Brighton deal runs until 30 June 2028, putting him in the middle of his four-year agreement on the south coast.

Transfer Valuation: Following his durable 2025/26 Premier League campaign and performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Kadıoğlu’s estimated market value has climbed to €40 million —an €10 million increase on the initial €30 million fee Brighton paid Fenerbahçe in 2024.

Fenerbahçe Sell-On Clause: Under the terms of the 2024 transfer agreement, Süper Lig giants Fenerbahçe retain a 10 per cent sell-on clause on any future transfer fee Brighton receive for the defender.

2027 Outlook: With Brighton competing in both the Premier League and the UEFA Conference League league phase—and Kadıoğlu entering the final 18 months of his contract in January 2027—the coming months will be pivotal in determining whether Brighton open extension talks or field summer interest from Champions League clubs.

Key Upcoming Fixtures (November – December 2026)

Date Competition Fixture Kickoff (GMT) Sun, 15 Nov 2026 UEFA Nations League France vs Türkiye 19:45 Sun, 22 Nov 2026 Premier League Hull City vs Brighton 14:00 Wed, 2 Dec 2026 Premier League AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton 20:15 Sat, 5 Dec 2026 Premier League Nottingham Forest vs Brighton 17:30 Thu, 10 Dec 2026 UEFA Conference League Brighton vs AS Monaco 20:00 Thu, 17 Dec 2026 UEFA Conference League Brighton vs Panathinaikos 20:00

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