Ferguson Faces Baptism of Fire in Istanbul as Rangers’ European Hopes Hang in Balance

Barry Ferguson’s interim reign at Rangers begins with a daunting Europa League knockout clash against Fenerbahce in Istanbul on Thursday, as the club seeks to salvage a season marred by domestic disappointment.

Ferguson, appointed until the end of the season following Philippe Clement’s dismissal, inherits a side grappling with familiar issues that ultimately led to his predecessor’s downfall.

With the Scottish Premiership title race effectively concluded months ago – Celtic currently holding a commanding 16-point lead over Rangers – European competition represents the club’s last chance for silverware.

The stark reality of Rangers’ domestic struggles is underscored by their League Cup final defeat to Celtic and a humiliating Scottish Cup exit at the hands of Championship side Queen’s Park.

Clement’s tenure concluded with a 2-0 league loss to St. Mirren, raising concerns about the team’s consistency and Ferguson’s ability to instil the necessary improvement.

Fenerbahce, currently second in the Turkish Süper Lig, just four points behind leaders Galatasaray, present a formidable challenge. Their recent Europa League form, including a 2-2 draw against Anderlecht, contributes to an impressive 18-game unbeaten run across all competitions.

Team news offers a mix of optimism and concern for Rangers. Defender John Souttar is expected to be available for selection, though it remains to be seen whether Ferguson will immediately reinstate him to the starting lineup. Apart from Souttar, Ferguson has a full squad to choose from.

Fenerbahce, however, will be without key players. Jayden Oosterwolde and Rodrigo Becao are sidelined for the remainder of the season due to injury, while Ismail Yuksek continues to recover from an unspecified injury.

The pressure is immense on Ferguson to deliver a positive result in Turkey ahead of the return leg at Ibrox.

With domestic titles out of reach, the Europa League remains Rangers’ sole avenue to success, placing the spotlight firmly on the interim manager’s ability to navigate this crucial encounter.

Predicted line-ups

Rangers: Kelly, Tavernier, Balogun, Propper, Yilmaz, Raskin, Diomande, Barron, Cerny, Dessers, Igamane.

Fenerbahce: Can Egribayet, Muldur, Skriniar, Soyuncu, Aydin, Fred, Szymanski, Kostic, Tadic, En-Nesyri, Dzeko.