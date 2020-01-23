Frank Lampard Reveals How Arsenal Star Mesut Ozil Caused Chelsea Problems

Arsenal managed to hold Chelsea to a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League despite playing most of the game down to 10 men after David Luiz was sent off in the first half.

Goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Hector Bellerin secured a point for the visitors on the night.

Blues boss Frank Lampard revealed that Mesut Ozil caused them problems despite having a man advantage.

Lampard explained why Ozil caused them issues after the Gunners went down to 10 men.

“Well I think probably for 15 minutes in the first half it did because I think we were still probably in the mindset of them with 11,” Lampard said.

“And Ozil pulling out to the side and giving you some problems and I think we ended up being in a kind of middle ground.

“So I was pleased for half-time so I could address that.”

He also told BT Sport: “I think we were used to having a little bit of an issue where Ozil comes out to the side and we sort of stayed in the mode of dealing with them with 11, when really with 10 we could have been more aggressive.”

Ozil started his seventh successive game since Mikel Arteta took charge on Tuesday against the Blues.

The playmaker of Turkish origin played 55 minutes for the north London based outfit before being taken off.

The Gunners have lost just one game since Arteta took charge of the team – the 2-1 loss against Chelsea.

Arsenal will take on Bournemouth next in the FA Cup 4th Round on Monday 27 Janaury before facing Burnley the following week in the Premier League.