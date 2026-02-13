From Rotation to “Maestro”: Real Madrid Set to Hand Arda Guler Leading Role

Arda Güler is no longer just a prospect at the Santiago Bernabéu; he is becoming the architect.

According to reports from AS, head coach Álvaro Arbeloa and his technical staff have decided to transition the 20-year-old Turkish playmaker into a “leading role” within the squad, marking a significant shift in the club’s hierarchy.

The decision comes as a reward for Güler’s rapid tactical and physical evolution. Real Madrid officials are reportedly delighted with his progress and believe he is ready to shoulder the responsibility of being a central figure in the team’s offensive engine.

Explosive Growth by the Numbers

Güler’s rise is best illustrated by his sudden surge in playing time. This season, he has already equaled his total involvement from the previous campaign in significantly fewer matches:

2024/2025 Season: 2,197 minutes across 49 matches.

2025/2026 Season: 2,196 minutes in just 35 matches.

This nearly identical minute count across 14 fewer games highlights his promotion from a secondary rotation option to a “fixed element” of Arbeloa’s starting XI. Güler has started six of the last seven fixtures, cementing his status as a trusted lieutenant for the new manager.

The Valencia Performance: A Turning Point

The coaching staff’s conviction was reportedly solidified during Real Madrid’s recent 2-0 victory over Valencia. Tasked with filling the creative void left by an injured Jude Bellingham, Güler delivered a masterclass in both playmaking and grit:

Creativity: He led the team with 9 crosses and ranked second for passes into the final third with 22.

Work Rate: Defying the “luxury player” label, Güler led the squad with 8 ball recoveries, showcasing a defensive tenacity that has impressed the Valdebebas staff.

Silencing the Noise

Despite recent external rumors regarding locker room friction—claims which Güler personally branded as “sad” and “false” earlier this week—the feeling within the club is one of total harmony. Arbeloa has publicly praised Güler’s “bravery” and his refusal to fear mistakes, qualities the club believes are essential for the next “leader” of the midfield.

As Real Madrid enters the business end of the season just one point behind Barcelona, the “plan” is clear: Arda Güler will no longer just be a part of the future—he is the man being asked to guide the present.