Fulham target Fenerbahce wonder-kid

Fulham are plotting a move for Fenerbahce wonder kid Yusuf Akcicek according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the Premier league outfit are seriously interested in the 17-year-old and want to snap him up.

Akcicek has yet to sign a professional contract with Fenerbahce but the Super Lig side want to get a deal signed as soon as possible before making a decision on his future.

Fulham could face competition from Spanish sides Zaragoza, Osasuna and Rayo Vallecano for his signature.

Akcicek has been called up to the Turkiye U17 national team for the U17 European Championship Elite tournament starting on 22 March.

After rising through the Galatasaray academy system he joined the Fenerbahce youth setup in 2019.

The young defender is one of the most highly rated youngster coming through the ranks according to the report.

Fenerbahce have had growing success with their transfer policy developing and signing talents early.

Some of the most promising Turkish talents including Arda Guler and Ferdi Kadioglu are at Fenerbahce and they recently sold Kim-Min-jae and Eljif Elmas to Napoli.