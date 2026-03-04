Galatasaray Banks €53.5M Windfall Ahead of Epic Liverpool Clash

Galatasaray has reached a massive financial milestone this season, with their total UEFA Champions League revenue soaring to €53.5 million following their dramatic aggregate victory over Juventus, sources revealed to Turkish-Football.

The “Lions” are currently enjoying a dominant run across all competitions. After securing their place in the Champions League Round of 16, Okan Buruk’s side maintained their grip on the Süper Lig title race with a 3-1 win over Alanyaspor. They followed that up on Tuesday night with a 2-1 victory against the same opponents in the Turkish Cup, despite playing with eight key players missing.

Cup Heroics: The “BAY” Show and Nhaga’s Breakthrough

The Tuesday night cup clash in Alanya served as a showcase for Galatasaray’s depth. Barış Alper Yılmaz (often referred to by fans as “BAY”) delivered a masterclass in the first half, winning and converting a penalty in the 6th minute before providing a clinical assist later in the half.

New signing Renato Nhaga also stole the headlines, making his first start for the club a memorable one. Nhaga scored his first goal for the Yellow-Reds in the 29th minute and earned widespread praise for his tireless work rate in the midfield. The victory ensures Galatasaray advances to the quarter-finals of the Turkish Cup as group leaders.

The €53.5 Million UEFA Payout

The financial rewards for Galatasaray’s European success are set to arrive soon. UEFA is scheduled to distribute payments on March 27, bringing the club’s total earnings from this Champions League campaign to a staggering €53.5 million. This figure includes participation fees, performance bonuses from the league phase, and the lucrative knockout-round premium earned by eliminating Juventus.

Next Stop: Anfield and the Last 16

The eyes of the football world now turn to one of the most anticipated ties in the Round of 16. Galatasaray has been drawn against Premier League giants Liverpool in a rematch that carries immense weight.

First Leg: Tuesday, March 10 at RAMS Park, Istanbul.

Second Leg: Wednesday, March 18 at Anfield, Liverpool.

With the first leg in Istanbul just days away, RAMS Park is expected to be a cauldron of noise as Galatasaray looks to leverage their home advantage before traveling to Merseyside for the decider.