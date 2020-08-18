Galatasaray complete Omar Elabdellaoui transfer from Olympiacos

Galatasaray have completed the transfer of Omar Elabdellaoui from Greek giants Olympiacos on a three-season deal.

The Lions will pay a total of €4,050,000 for the Norway international.

The Yellow-Reds confirmed the transfer on their official website and the Istanbul stock exchange with a statement breaking down the financial details of the move.

The wage structure will be broken down as follows:

2020-21: €1.3m

2021-22: €1.35m

€2022-23: €1.4m

The transfer was also revealed on the official Galatasaray social media channels.

Elabdellaoui starred in his unveiling clip with a message telling the fans that his name might be difficult to pronounce but that everyone will learn it, remember it and never forget it.

Elabdellaoui was born in Oslo, Norway and is of Moroccan descent.

The 28-year-old made 47 appearances in all competitions for Olympiacos this season playing an important role in his side winning the Greek league.

The former Manchester City youth won four league titles in Greece during his time at the club.