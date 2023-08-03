Galatasaray Consider Move For Tottenham Midfielder After Fred ‘Complications’

Galatasaray are interested in signing Tanguy Ndombele from Tottenham according to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Romano claims that Galatasaray are ‘considering’ Ndombele as their move for Manchester United midfielder Fred has become ‘complicated’.

Galatasaray have entered talks over Ndombele and details will be released soon.

Ndombele has been linked with a move away from Tottenham for some time, after failing to live up to expectations since his arrival from Lyon in 2019.

He has been on loan at Lyon and Napoli in recent seasons, and is not part of new manager Antonio Conte’s plans.

Galatasaray are looking to strengthen their midfield, and Ndombele would be a good fit for the club.

He is a talented player with good technical ability, and he would add creativity and goals to the Galatasaray team.

However, it is not clear if Galatasaray will be able to afford Ndombele.

Tottenham are reportedly asking for around £11m for the player, and Galatasaray may not be willing to pay that much.

The transfer saga is likely to continue for some time, but it is clear that Galatasaray are interested in signing Ndombele.

Ndombele has a contract with Tottenham until 2025 and has made 105 appearances for Tottenham, scoring 10 goals.

He has been capped 10 times by France. Galatasaray are also interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Fred.