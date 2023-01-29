Galatasaray extend win streak to 10 games, Trabzonspor drop out title race

Galatasaray extended their win streak to 10 games in the Super Lig after beating Giresunspor 4-0 away from home.

The Lions headed into the game in red hot form and kept their foot firmly on the gas as they rolled over Giresunspor.

Dries Mertens opened the scoring just before the end of the half time whistle. Mauro Icardi setup Leo Dubois for the visitors second goal.

Milot Rashica and Yunus Akgun scored late on to wrap up yet another victory for the Lions.

The home side were fortunate the defeat was not worse as Icardi missed a penalty. Icardi now has six goals and five assists in eight league appearances.

With Galatasaray in rampant form the chasing pack have had to keep pace. Reigning champions Trabzonspor failed to on Saturday, losing 2-1 against Hatayspor and falling 13 points behind Galatasaray.

The Black Sea based side saw their slim title hopes fade further away.

In the other Saturday games Antalyaspor beat last placed Umraniyespor 3-2, Gaziantep beat Ankaragucu 2-0 away and Adana Demirspor kept their slim title hopes alive after beating Sivasspor 2-1 away.