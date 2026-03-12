Galatasaray Eyes €66m Windfall Following Historic Triumph Over Liverpool

Having secured a vital 1-0 advantage in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie against Liverpool, Galatasaray is now just 90 minutes away from both a quarter-final berth and a massive financial injection.

Beyond the sporting prestige of eliminating the Premier League giants, the “Cimbom” are set to significantly bolster their treasury. If the Turkish champions successfully defend their lead at Anfield on March 18, they will unlock an additional €12.5 million in UEFA prize money for reaching the final eight.

The Road to €53.5 Million

Galatasaray’s resurgence in Europe’s elite competition has already proven to be a goldmine. To date, the club has guaranteed approximately €53.5 million in revenue from the 2025/26 campaign. This impressive total is built from several key revenue streams:

Participation Fee: A guaranteed €18.62 million “starting fee” for entering the new league phase.

Performance Bonuses: €7 million earned during the league stage (consisting of 3 wins and 1 draw).

Progress Rewards: €1 million for the knockout play-off round (where they defeated Juventus) and €11 million for qualifying for the Round of 16.

Rankings & Pillars: Roughly €15.9 million combined from the league-phase ranking bonus (€5.08M), the broadcasting “value pillar” (€8.41M), and historical UEFA coefficient shares (€2.42M).

The Quarter-Final Jackpot

Should Okan Buruk’s side eliminate Liverpool next Wednesday, their total seasonal earnings will skyrocket to €66 million. This financial surge is seen as a transformative moment for the club, providing the capital needed to potentially turn Victor Osimhen’s loan move into a permanent stay or further strengthen the squad for the 2026/27 season.

The second leg at Anfield promises to be one of the most high-stakes nights in recent Turkish football history, with tens of millions of euros—and a place among Europe’s elite eight—hanging in the balance.