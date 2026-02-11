Galatasaray Lead the Way as Fenerbahçe Maintain Historic Unbeaten Streak in Intense Title Race

The Turkish Süper Lig has transformed into a league of two halves, with a resilient top six pulling away from a congested bottom half currently plagued by a widespread inability to secure three points.

At the summit, the title race is being dictated by historical unbeaten runs, while at the other end, clubs like Konyaspor and Kasımpaşa are spiraling through multiple managerial changes in search of a elusive victory.

The Unbeatables: Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe Set the Pace

Galatasaray remains the team to beat, sitting comfortably at the top with 52 points. Since their lone defeat to Kocaelispor, the Lions have embarked on a nine-match unbeaten streak, collecting seven wins and two draws since early November.

However, Fenerbahçe refuses to blink. As the league’s only remaining unbeaten side after 21 fixtures, the Yellow Canaries sit just three points behind on 49 points (14 wins, 7 draws). Meanwhile, Trabzonspor has emerged as a serious threat under Fatih Tekke, losing only once in their last 16 outings to sit third with 45 points.

Beşiktaş and Başakşehir have also maintained elite consistency, with the “Black Eagles” currently on a 10-match unbeaten run stretching back to their November derby loss.

Crisis in the Bottom Half: The Winless Droughts

While the top teams are turning draws into wins, the bottom half is mired in a historical slump.

Konyaspor: Currently 13th with 20 points, the Central Anatolian side has managed just one win in their last 15 matches. Even more concerning is that the drought has outlasted three different managers—Recep Uçar, Çağdaş Atan, and İlhan Palut—all of whom failed to snap a current 11-match winless streak.

Kasımpaşa: Sitting in 16th, the Istanbul club has secured only one victory since October. Under the guidance of both Şota Arveladze and Emre Belözoğlu, the team has suffered eight losses in their last 14 games.

Widespread Struggles: The “one-win club” is growing; Alanyaspor has one win in 12, while Antalyaspor, Rizespor, and Kayserispor have all managed just a single victory in their last 10 appearances.

Signs of Life: Karagümrük and Gaziantep Break the Cycle

Despite the gloom at the bottom, two clubs found critical lifelines this week. Fatih Karagümrük finally escaped the foot of the table by snapping an eight-match winless run with a 1-0 victory over Antalyaspor.

Similarly, Gaziantep FK ended a seven-match drought by edging out Kasımpaşa 2-1. These results have tightened the survival battle, leaving the gap between safety and the relegation zone razor-thin as the league enters its final stretch.

Süper Lig Performance Table: The Elite vs. The Strugglers

Club Current Streak Points Key Stat

Galatasaray 9 matches unbeaten 52 16 wins in 21 games

Fenerbahçe 21 matches unbeaten 49 League’s only undefeated team

Trabzonspor 1 loss in 16 matches 45 10 wins since late Sept.

Konyaspor 11 matches winless 20 1 win in last 15 matches

Kasımpaşa 8 matches winless 19 8 losses in last 14 matches