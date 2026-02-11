Galatasaray Make History as First Turkish Club to Breach €330M Valuation Milestone

Galatasaray have officially rewritten the financial record books of Turkish football, becoming the most valuable squad in the history of the Süper Lig.

According to the latest data from Transfermarkt [via Turkiye Today], the reigning champions’ squad valuation has soared to a staggering €337 million.

The historic figure follows an aggressive recruitment strategy across both the summer and winter windows, which saw the club’s total market value jump by nearly €30 million since the start of the 2025/26 campaign.

A Growing Financial Divide

The surge in valuation has created an unprecedented gap between the “Lions” and their domestic competitors. Galatasaray now holds a valuation advantage of more than €100 million over their closest rivals:

Galatasaray: €337M

Fenerbahçe: €236.5M

Beşiktaş: €178.5M

Trabzonspor: €99.4M

Başakşehir: €71.65M

At the opposite end of the spectrum, Fatih Karagümrük remains the league’s most modest outfit with a squad value of €15.68 million—roughly 21 times less than the league leaders.

The “Big Four” Spending Spree

Total expenditure across the Süper Lig reached €475 million during the current season, but the wealth remains heavily concentrated at the top. The “Big Four” accounted for approximately €450 million of that total.

Galatasaray led all clubs with a €157 million investment, followed by Beşiktaş (€129M), Fenerbahçe (€124M), and Trabzonspor (€38M).

The Osimhen Effect

The primary catalyst for Galatasaray’s record-breaking valuation was the landmark acquisition of Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian striker’s €75 million transfer fee accounted for nearly half of the club’s seasonal spending and established him as the most expensive signing in the history of the Turkish game.

Other high-value arrivals that bolstered the league’s prestige this season include:

Wilfried Singo (Galatasaray): €30M

Mattéo Guendouzi (Fenerbahçe): €28M

Uğurcan Çakır (Galatasaray): €27.5M

This financial dominance mirrors Galatasaray’s current form on the pitch, where they sit atop the table with 52 points, proving that their record-breaking investment is yielding immediate domestic results.