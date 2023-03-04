Galatasaray plot end of seaon move for Man United defender

Galatasaray are plotting an end of the season move for Manchester United defender Alex Telles, Lions sources revealed to Turkish-Football.

The Yellow Reds want to sign Telles over the summer once his loan spell at Sevilla ends.

Galatasaray want to strengthen their left-back position at the end of the season and have identified three names they will target.

Telles is one of three left-backs the Yellow-Reds are targeting with the other two being Benfica’s Alejandro Grimaldo and Juventus’ Alex Sandro.

Telles is likely to leave United this summer and he will have just 12 months remaining on his contract by the end of the campaign.

United do not have long term plans for Telles and will not offer a new contract so he is likely to leave over the summer transfer window either on loan or on a permanent move.

Team Talk recently reported that Telles has been put up for sale at the end of the season.

Telles has struggled for form this season at Sevilla and recently missed a month and a half with a knee injury.

The Brazil international is no stranger to Galatasaray having previously played at the club before joining Porto – prior to his transfer to United.

Telles made a total of 60 apperances scoring two goals and providing four assists in all competitions.

Galatasaray are currently first in the Super Lig and will book a place in the Champions League next season if they finish in the top two.