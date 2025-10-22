Galatasaray Seeks to End Bodo/Glimt’s Unbeaten Run in Champions League Clash

Galatasaray returns to the European stage tonight, hosting Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt in a crucial UEFA Champions League group stage match at RAMS Park in Istanbul. The match is scheduled for a 7:45 p.m. local time (GMT+3) kickoff.

The Turkish giants enter the match with momentum following a bounce-back victory in their last continental fixture. After suffering a heavy 5-1 defeat in their opening away match against Germany’s Eintracht Frankfurt, Galatasaray rebounded in Week 2, securing a crucial 1-0 home win over Liverpool to earn their first three points. This places them 21st in the overall standings ahead of tonight’s games.

English referee Michael Oliver will officiate the fixture, assisted by Stuart Burt and James Mainwaring.

Home Fortress and Visitor Struggles

Galatasaray’s recent success is heavily built upon their formidable form at home. The club is currently unbeaten in their last 29 official home matches, a run stretching back to a 1-0 playoff loss in this same tournament last season. They will rely on the atmosphere of RAMS Park to overwhelm their Norwegian opponents.

Bodo/Glimt, meanwhile, has struggled significantly away from their home turf in European competitions. The club has failed to win any of its last eight European away matches, recording six defeats and two draws. Their most recent away victory came last season in the UEFA Europa League group stage.

The Norwegians, making their debut in the Champions League’s main stage after advancing past Sturm Graz in the playoffs, currently sit 24th in the standings with two points. They secured consecutive 2-2 draws against both Slavia Prague and Tottenham Hotspur in their opening two games. A Galatasaray victory tonight would hand Bodo/Glimt the first Champions League defeat in the club’s history.

Team News

Galatasaray will be without key right-back Wilfried Singo, who sustained a left hamstring injury during the recent domestic derby against Beşiktaş.

Despite their poor away record, the Norwegian champions will aim to defy the statistics. However, they face a determined Galatasaray side eager to solidify their position in Group A and continue their stellar run of form in front of their passionate home fans.