Galatasaray Sign Henry Onyekuru From Monaco & Marcelo Saracchi From RB Leipzig

Galatasaray have completed the signing of Henry Onyekuru on loan from Monaco and Marcelo Saracchi on loan from RB Leipzig the club revealed.

Saracchi agreed to a one-and-a-half-year deal which will see him remain at the club until the end of the 2020-21 season.

The Uruguay international will earn €700 for the remainder of the current season and €1.35m for the following campaign.

RB Leipzig will be paid a €500,00 loan fee for the transfer.

The 21-year-old has passed his medical and joined his new teammates in Antalya for the winter training camp.

See More: A look at some of the host cities for Euro 2020

Onyekuru meanwhile, agreed to a six-month loan which will see Monaco paid a €750,000 loan fee and the Nigeria international earn €650,000 for the rest of the season.

The winger rejoins the Lions for the second time after spending last season on loan from Everton where he lifted the Super Lig title.

Galatasaray have won the league title for the past two seasons but are currently 7th in the league, 10 points behind leaders Sivasspor.