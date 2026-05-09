Galatasaray Targets Summer Transfer with Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk

Turkish giants Galatasaray have reportedly placed Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk at the top of their summer transfer shortlist as they look to bolster their defense for the 2026/27 campaign.

Reports from Turkish outlet FotoMac suggest the 34-year-old Dutch international is “ready to leave” Anfield following an underwhelming season for the Reds, who currently sit fourth in the Premier League and face a trophyless year.

Van Dijk has reportedly expressed frustration over the team’s lack of consistency, describing the current season as “unacceptable”.

The Race for the Reds Captain

While Van Dijk recently committed to a deal running until June 2027, the report claims he may seek a free transfer, similar to the departure path reportedly agreed upon for his teammate Mohamed Salah.

Key factors driving the potential move include:

Liverpool’s Youth Strategy: The Reds have already secured young defensive prospects like Giovanni Leoni and Jeremy Jacquet, leading to questions about Van Dijk’s long-term future at the club.

Personal Connection: The defender has reportedly been impressed by the atmosphere at RAMS Park during Liverpool’s Champions League visits to face Galatasaray this season.

Presidential Involvement: Galatasaray’s president is expected to personally lead the pursuit of the veteran defender, viewing him as a “dream transfer”.

Süper Lig Ambitions

Galatasaray, who are currently on the verge of clinching the Süper Lig title, are eager to add world-class experience to their defensive ranks ahead of their next Champions League charge.

If completed, the acquisition of Van Dijk would be one of the most significant transfers in Turkish football history. However, the move is expected to face hurdles, as Liverpool may not be eager to part with their captain despite the arrival of new defensive reinforcements.

For now, Van Dijk’s focus remains on securing Champions League qualification for Liverpool and captaining the Netherlands at the 2026 World Cup this June.