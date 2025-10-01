Galatasaray Taunt Liverpool on Social Media After Champions League Victory

Liverpool suffered a painful 1-0 defeat to Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday, with a first-half penalty from striker Victor Osimhen proving the difference in a match marred by controversy and gamesmanship.

The loss marks a second consecutive defeat for Arne Slot’s side, who failed to capitalize on early opportunities and subsequently struggled to find rhythm against a resilient and hostile home side.

Decisive Penalty and VAR Drama

Osimhen’s successful spot-kick inside the opening 20 minutes was the decisive moment. The penalty decision was highly dubious, awarded after Dominik Szoboszlai’s trailing leg appeared to catch Barış Yılmaz in the face following a cut-back. While the incident sparked outrage from the Liverpool camp, VAR remained silent, upholding the French official Clément Turpin’s decision.

The controversy was compounded by Turpin’s decision to award Liverpool a penalty later in the game, only to reverse his verdict after VAR intervened.

Liverpool wasted key opportunities before the penalty incident, most notably when both Hugo Ekitike and Cody Gakpo failed to convert a one-on-one chance with the goalkeeper moments before the decisive spot-kick.

For Galatasaray, the victory marked their first home Champions League win in seven years and served as strong amends for their humiliating 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in their Group A opener.

Galatasaray Twists the Knife

Following the memorable triumph, the Turkish club’s official English-language X account issued a taunting message aimed squarely at the Liverpool faithful.

“You’ll never walk alone, but sometimes you walk out without points,” the post declared, referencing the famous Liverpool anthem and accompanying the message with an image of defender Milos Kerkez celebrating.

You’ll never walk alone, but sometimes you walk out without points 🤷‍♂️#UCL pic.twitter.com/oFsyQ2xfSv — Galatasaray EN (@Galatasaray) September 30, 2025

The victory was preceded by efforts from Galatasaray fans to unsettle the visiting team, including an organized fireworks spectacle outside Liverpool’s hotel in the early hours of Tuesday morning, aimed at disrupting the players’ rest.

Slot Laments “Outsmarted” Team

Manager Arne Slot expressed his disappointment post-match, suggesting his team was again victimized by tactical gamesmanship, particularly in the second half.

“Again, disappointed,” Slot told Amazon Prime Sports. “First half we played quite well and had a big chance to go 1-0 up.”

The Dutchman specifically addressed the pivotal penalty decision: “We are sometimes a bit outsmarted in situations like this, and I cannot blame Dominik Szoboszlai for the situation. They make a 20 percent penalty a 100 percent penalty, which is very smart from them.”

Slot noted the difficulty of building momentum in the second half, stating: “Their striker was on the floor four or five times. It was difficult to get momentum in the game.”

The manager stressed that the margins remain small in elite football, adding: “For the second time in a row, we are on the wrong side.” Liverpool must now regroup quickly before facing a difficult Premier League fixture away at Chelsea this weekend.