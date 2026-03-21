Galatasaray Threatens Legal Action Against UEFA Following Noa Lang’s “Gruesome” Anfield Injury

Turkish champions Galatasaray are reportedly preparing a lawsuit against UEFA after winger Noa Lang suffered a horrific thumb injury during Wednesday night’s Champions League clash at Anfield.

While Liverpool secured a dominant 4-0 victory to advance to the quarter-finals—thanks to goals from Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, Hugo Ekitike, and Mohamed Salah—the sporting achievement was overshadowed by a distressing incident late in the second half.

A “Freak” Boundary Collision

The 26-year-old Dutch international was stretchered off the pitch while receiving oxygen after his hand became trapped between advertising hoardings on the byline. Reports suggest the impact nearly severed his thumb, leading to emergency surgery at a local hospital immediately following the match.

The severity of the trauma was confirmed by Lang’s international teammate, Liverpool defender Jeremie Frimpong. “When I went to check on Noa, I was told half of his finger had been torn off,” Frimpong revealed. “He was clearly in an immense amount of pain.”

The Fight for Compensation

Galatasaray is now pushing for financial restitution, specifically demanding that UEFA cover Lang’s salary while he remains sidelined. Club General Secretary Eray Yazgan stated:

“We lodged a complaint with UEFA representatives immediately after the game,” Yazgan stated. “They have conducted their own investigations, and the matter is being evaluated. We are currently in discussions with our legal team to file a lawsuit for compensation to ensure our victimization regarding the player’s wages is addressed.”

Safety Standards Under Review

While Liverpool staff were seen inspecting the site of the accident, initial assessments suggest the injury was a “freak” occurrence rather than the result of a negligent hazard. However, Turkish media have already begun circulating footage and theories regarding the specific mechanics of the hoarding gap that ensnared Lang’s hand.

Despite the clinical nature of the injury, Lang remained resilient in his first public update since the operation. Posting an image from his hospital bed, the winger shared a candid “s*** happens” message while thanking supporters for their well wishes.

Looking Ahead

The timeline for Lang’s return remains uncertain, leaving a significant void in Galatasaray’s attacking options. Meanwhile, Liverpool moves forward to a heavyweight quarter-final tie against reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain.