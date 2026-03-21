Galatasaray to Sue Following Lang’s Grisly Injury as Racism Row Clouds Liverpool Victory

A high-stakes Champions League clash between Liverpool and Galatasaray has descended into a bitter legal and ethical dispute following a night of physical trauma and online hostility at Anfield.

While Liverpool secured a 4-1 aggregate victory to advance to the quarter-finals, the match was overshadowed by a “sickening” injury to winger Noa Lang and a wave of racial abuse directed at Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté.

Legal Action Over “Exposed” Hoardings

Galatasaray General Secretary Eray Yazgan has confirmed the club is preparing a lawsuit against UEFA and potentially the host venue. The move follows a freak accident in which 26-year-old Noa Lang became entangled in pitch-side advertising hoardings.

The injury was so severe that Lang required oxygen on the pitch before being rushed to a Merseyside hospital for emergency surgery on a deep laceration to his thumb. Turkish outlet Galatasaray is seeking compensation for “victimization,” specifically regarding the player’s salary during his recovery.

The Osimhen Flashpoint and Subsequent Abuse

The atmosphere turned toxic following a first-half collision between Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté and Galatasaray’s star striker Victor Osimhen. The impact resulted in a broken arm for Osimhen, forcing the Nigerian international off at halftime and effectively ending Galatasaray’s offensive threat.

In the aftermath, Konaté was targeted with what Liverpool described as “dehumanizing” racial abuse across various social media platforms. The Merseyside club issued a blistering statement in support of their defender, labeling the abuse a “stain on the game.”

“Racism has no place in football, no place in society and no place anywhere—online or offline,” the Liverpool statement read. “Our players are not targets. They are human beings. The abuse that continues to be directed at players, often hidden behind anonymous accounts, is a stain on the game.”