Galatasaray trying to sign two Liverpool players this summer, talks held

Galatasaray are reportedly interested in signing two Liverpool players on free transfers this summer according to A Spor.

The Turkish giants are targeting Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita, who are both out of contract at the end of the season.

Galatasaray director Erdem Timur has held direct talks with the agent of Keita and the club are hopeful that they can reach an agreement with the player.

The Guinean midfielder has struggled to make an impact at Liverpool in recent seasons due to injuries, but he is still a quality player who would be a valuable asset for the Lions.

Roberto Firmino is also a target for Galatasaray, and the club are hopeful that they can persuade the Brazilian forward to move to Turkey.

Firmino has been a key player for Liverpool in recent years but will be leaving at the end of the season when his contract runs out.

The 30-year-old would be a major coup for Galatasaray who are planning ahead for Champions League football next season.

Firmino has no shortage of suitors but the Turkish giants would be willing to offer a long term contract on attractive wages.

The Lions are currently first in the league, six points ahead of second placed Fenerbahce who do have a game in hand.

The Istanbul based outfit will secure Champions League football with a top two finish.