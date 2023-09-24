Galatasaray want FC Copenhagen to punish Kamil Grabara after post-match comments

Galatasaray have called on FC Copenhagen to punish goalkeeper Kamil Grabara for a derogatory comment he made about the Turkish club on social media.

The 24-year-old Pole posted a comment after his side were held to a 2-2 draw in the Champions League on Wednesday insulting the stadium with an expletive.

Galatasaray said they attributed his words “to his youth and inexperience”.

“The statements [Grabara] made before and after the match are against Uefa’s fair play principles,” the Turkish club said.

“We expect the Copenhagen club, which we hosted for two days, to give him the necessary punishment.”

He later edited the social media post which caused offence but that did not stop the player being bombarded with insults and received death threats following the match.

Grabara’s wife, Kamila, shared screenshots of the death threats she received on Instagram, saying: “This is not normal. 300 messages and I can’t count how many comments. There are no words.”

Grabara has since deleted the social media post and apologized for his comments.

UEFA has not yet commented on the matter.

Galatasaray will take on Man United in their next group game in Group A, whilst Copenhagen face Bayern Munich.