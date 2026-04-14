Galatasaray’s Boost: Victor Osimhen Set for Early Return Ahead of Fenerbahce Derby

Galatasaray has received a major fitness boost as star striker Victor Osimhen prepares for an early return to action following a period of struggle for the Süper Lig leaders.

The Nigerian international has been sorely missed by the Sarı-Kırmızılılar. In the five league matches Osimhen has missed, Galatasaray managed just one victory, dropping 10 crucial points in the title race.

Recent setbacks include losses to Trabzonspor and Konyaspor, along with draws against Gaziantep FK and Kocaelispor. Despite this slump, Galatasaray maintains a slender two-point lead over arch-rivals Fenerbahçe.

The Return Plan

Fotomaç report that the urgency of the title race has accelerated Osimhen’s recovery timeline. While initially expected to remain sidelined until the massive Fenerbahçe derby, the 27-year-old forward is now slated to return to the matchday squad for this weekend’s clash against Gençlerbirliği.

Manager Okan Buruk’s plan for the Nigerian star is as follows:

Against Gençlerbirliği: Osimhen will start on the bench. If the team struggles to find a breakthrough, he is expected to play at least one half. If the game is comfortable, he will likely feature for the final 20–25 minutes.

Cup Fixture: He will gain more match fitness in the subsequent cup match against the same opponent.

The Derby: Osimhen is fully expected to be in the starting XI for the Week 31 “destiny derby” against Fenerbahçe.

Playing Through the Pain

To protect his recovery, Osimhen is expected to play with a special protective bandage on his arm during these upcoming fixtures.

Galatasaray’s reliance on the 75-million-euro man has been evident; with Mauro Icardi struggling for form and Barış Alper Yılmaz unable to shoulder the entire offensive burden alone, the return of their “goal machine” could not have come at a better time for the fans in Istanbul.