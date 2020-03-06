‘Get well soon brother’ – Man City ace Ilkay Gundogan takes to social media to send Everton ace a heartfelt message

Manchester City ace Ilkay Gundogan has taken to social media to show his support for Everton striker Cenk Tosun.

Tosun suffered a serious knee ligament injury earlier this week and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

The Turkey international was on loan with Crystal Palace however, the loan has been cut short and Tosun has returned to Everton to continue his treatment.

READ: ‘Three in a row’ – Man City ace Ilkay Gundogan takes to social media following Carabao Cup win over Aston Villa

Both Gundogan and Tosun were born in Germany and are of Turkish descent.

Gundogan shared a story post on Instagram and included the caption, “Get well soon brother.”

Tosun is expected to be sidelined for at least six months and is expected to miss this summers Euro 2020.

Euro 2020 kicks-off in June when Turkey take on Italy in Rome.

Gundogan has been on impressive form for Man City lately and helped his side lift the Carabao Cup last weekend.

Pep Guardiola’s side are back in action this weekend when they take on their bitter rivals Manchester United.