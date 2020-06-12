Goztepe vs Trabzonspor: How to watch Turkish football, match preview & probable line-ups

Trabzonspor take on Goztepe at the Gursel Aksel stadium in Izmir on Friday in the Super Lig.

League leaders Trabzonspor will take on Goztepe in their first game back since 19 March when the Super Lig was suspended due to coronavirus disruptions.

And for those who want to know how they can watch the game below is a list of how you can view the derby depending on your location.

Where can I watch the derby in Turkey?

The match will be broadcasted on beIN Sports HD in Turkey. You can actually watch the derby anywhere in the world if you have a subscription. The only problem is that the commentary will be in Turkish.

Where can I watch the derby in the UK?

For the first time ever, BT Sport have bought the rights to broadcast the top-tier of Turkish football. The match will be aired live at 19:00 GMT on BT Sport 3.

Where can I watch the derby in the US and Canada?

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch the game live using the beIN Sports Connect app.

Goztepe vs Trabzonspor Preview

It is difficult to gague what impact the coronavirus break will have. On the face of it Trabzonspor are in theory in a better place.

Nineteen-year-old wonderkid Abdulkadir Omur would have struggled to play all eight remaining games had the league carried on due to injury problems but he is now match fit for the final eight games.

Trabzonspor do not have any new injuries, everyone except Kamil Ahmet Corekci and Yusuf Sari are match fit.

They should all be well rested as well but there are concerns over match fitness and whether the pause of play could result in a spike of injuries.

Trabzonspor were rocked by John Obi Mikel terminating his contract for refusing to play during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Super Lig were one of the last major leagues to halt play and it sparked mutiny among several players who vocally criticised the decision.

What is team moral like now? is every player on board with football being played during the pandemic? there are so many questions but so few answers.

Goztepe have no injury concerns and are sitting comfortably in mid-table. With no fans and nothing really to play for – they are safe from relegation but 12 points off a European spot – I would be surprised to see the home side really up for this.

For Trabzonspor on the other hand they are focused on winning the league title for the first time since 1984.

The visitors cannot afford to take their foot off the gas with Basaksehir second on goal difference and reigning champions Galatasaray breathing down their neck.

Trabzonspor will have the in-form Alexander Sorloth who already has 25 goals and seven assists available. The Crystal Palace loanee has been unrecognizable compared to the player who left South London in the summer.

As mentioned earlier Omur is rearing to go. Goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir has been in great form attracting interest from several clubs from across Europe.

There is no doubt about it. Trabzonspor are the favorites here. My only concern is how the break has affected the team psychologically. Do they still have the same desire to win? is it something you can just switch on again? well we are about to find out.

Prediction: Trabzonspor Win

Goztepe vs Trabzonspor Probable Lineups

Stadium: Gürsel Aksel Stadyumu

Referee: Zorbay Küçük

Kick-Off: 19:00 GMT

YAYIN: beIN SPORTS HD 2

Goztepe: Beto, Gassama, Borges, Titi, Berkan, Soner, Castro, Halil, Napoleoni, Serdar, Jerome.

Manager: İlhan Palut

Trabzonspor: Uğurcan, Pereira, Campi, Hüseyin, Novak, Abdülkadir P., Ndiaye, Abdülkadir Ö. Nwakaeme, Ekuban, Sörloth.

Manager: Hüseyin Çimşir