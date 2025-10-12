Gündoğan Details Manchester City Exit Before Galatasaray Success

Former Manchester City midfielder İlkay Gündoğan has wasted no time asserting his influence both on and off the pitch since completing his move to Turkish giants Galatasaray in early September.

The German international, who had initially triggered a one-year contract extension at the Etihad, sought an immediate move after failing to register a single minute in Manchester City’s opening three games of the season. With manager Pep Guardiola keen to reduce the size of his squad, the veteran midfielder successfully negotiated his departure and instantly landed at his childhood favourite club.

Instant On-Field Success

Gündoğan, 34, has settled effortlessly into the team, becoming an integral part of the starting XI. He has featured in seven of Galatasaray’s recent matches, starting six, and played a key role in their impressive Champions League victory over Liverpool a few weeks ago.

The move ensures Gündoğan continues to play at the elite European level, and a remarkable twist of fate will see him make an emotional return to the Etihad Stadium in January for the final match of their Champions League group stage campaign.

Off-Pitch Discipline: The Nutella Ban

Beyond his creative control in midfield, Gündoğan has already stamped his authority on the club’s disciplinary standards. The midfielder was so alarmed to find a jar of Nutella in the Galatasaray canteen that he immediately ordered its removal as reported by Manchester Evening News.

The strict regime is part of the player’s effort to prolong his career at the highest level, having reportedly maintained a no-sugar diet and abstaining from food after 8 p.m. for several years. This rigid discipline allowed him to be one of Guardiola’s most utilized players last season, and Gündoğan maintains he is capable of competing for years to come.

Farewell to City: A ‘Gentleman Agreement’

Reflecting on his departure from Manchester City, Gündoğan expressed profound respect for the Premier League champions, thanking the club for facilitating his move in an open letter to supporters.

“Making this final step away from Manchester feels very hard, but I completely respect that the club wants to enter a new chapter,” he wrote to the Manchester Evening News. “But on the other side I still feel very good and ready to play as many games as possible—that’s why I decided to move on.”

He praised City’s conduct during the transfer process: “Manchester City has always acted with incredible professionalism and ambition… Even now they stuck to our gentleman agreement and made the departure without any complications possible—this is not always given these days in football. I’ll always be proud to have played my part in this journey.”