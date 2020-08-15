Gundogan reveals why Man City must not to underestimate Lyon

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gündogan revealed why his side must not underestimate French outfit Lyon in the Champions League quarter-final clash tonight in Portugal.

Gundogan argued that Juventus may have not taken Lyon as seriously as they should have and ended up being eliminated from the tournament.

“Lyon have nothing to lose and they will be highly motivated,” the midfielder of Turkish origin said. “They will see this as a huge chance to reach a semi-final in 90 minutes. Juventus was the big favourite too, but Lyon showed what they are capable of over two games. Anything can happen in only 90 minutes and I’m not already thinking about a possible semi-final yet.

“You have to perform as if it is a final, one mistake can decide everything, but we are feeling very focused as there is absolutely no distraction here in Lisbon. There is only the Champions League left, no Premier League or anything else to worry about.”

Gundogan has made it all the way to the Champions League final before, under the stewardship of Jurgen Klopp in 2013 playing for Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern Munich ended up beating them in the final that year.

City will be hoping to make their first Champions League final but Gundogan believes they will need a bit of ‘luck’ to go their way.

“I still think about that season very often,” he said. “The Champions League has always been something special for me and I will give my very best to reach the final again, but you need a bit of luck to go your way – the sort of luck we didn’t have last season against Spurs.”

Gundogan has five goals and five assists in 49 appearances for City in all competitions this season.

The 29-year-old has started in every Champions League game this season.

Gundogan is match fit and available for the Lyon clash, he has made the squad and is likely to feature at some stage tonight – even potentially start.