Gundogan Set for Full Galatasaray Return After International Break

Galatasaray fans can breathe a collective sigh of relief as midfield star İlkay Gündoğan is nearing a full recovery from the muscular injury that has kept him out of action for recent key fixtures.

The former Manchester City captain sustained the injury during the final tactical training session before the Champions League clash against Bodo/Glimt. Since then, the influential midfielder has been sidelined, missing matches against Göztepe, Trabzonspor, Ajax, and Kocaelispor.

The Recovery Progresses “As Planned”

Good news has emerged from the Galatasaray camp regarding the 35-year-old’s rehabilitation. The technical committee confirmed that Gündoğan has responded exceptionally well to treatment for the strain in his muscle group.

The Galatasaray technical committee offered a positive update: “İlkay Gündoğan’s injury process is progressing as planned. Our player’s response to treatment is very good. It is expected to be fully ready in the middle of the nation [national team break].”

Gündoğan, who was left out of the squad for the recent Kocaelispor match as a precaution, has already been maintaining his fitness with dedicated individual training sessions.

Targeted Return Against Gençlerbirliği

With the injury largely behind him, the star player is expected to rejoin full team training immediately following the four-day break dedicated to international matches.

According to reports from Skorer, the experienced midfielder’s targeted return to the matchday squad is the upcoming Super Lig fixture against Gençlerbirliği.

The news is a major boost for Cim-Bom. Since his headline-making transfer, Gündoğan has made an immediate impact, registering one goal and one assist across seven official matches this season.

In additional good news for the squad, midfielder Torreira, who was forced to leave the field during the Kocaelispor match, has been medically cleared and is expected to take his place in team training without issue.