Hagi’s Istanbul Homecoming: Rangers Star Seeks European Glory in Birthplace

Rangers’ Europa League clash against Fenerbahce in Istanbul carries extra significance for Ianis Hagi, who returns to his birthplace with a burning desire to propel his team to victory.

As Barry Ferguson’s side prepares for a crucial last-16 first-leg encounter against Jose Mourinho’s formidable Fenerbahce, Hagi’s personal connection to the city adds another layer of intrigue to the highly anticipated match.

“It’s definitely special to come back here and play in the town where I was born,” Hagi revealed as reported by Glasgow Times.

“We have so many good memories of here as a family, so it’s special, and I’m going to enjoy it on Thursday night. The extra motivation for me is just to represent Rangers in the best way possible here. Signing for this huge club made me a better man and a better player.”

The 26-year-old Romanian’s contract with Rangers expires at the end of the season, casting uncertainty over his future at Ibrox.

However, Hagi insists his focus remains solely on the present, particularly on the challenge posed by Fenerbahce.

“Out of respect to everyone, the club and my agents have to talk about my future,” Hagi stated.

“For me, right now, and this is really an honest answer, I don’t really think about the future. For me, it’s just about what I can do today and tomorrow to get ready for the game and from that point on what I can do to get ready for the next game and the one after that. I take it step by step.”

He added, “I don’t think this is a moment to talk about my future. My full focus now is on Rangers and the game tomorrow. I’ve been waiting to be back playing on the European stage for a year now so I’m just too excited for tomorrow to even think about that. It doesn’t even make sense to talk about the future. As you know, football changes really quickly and my focus is on tomorrow.”

Hagi’s desire to shine in his hometown adds a compelling narrative to Rangers’ European adventure.

With his future at the club hanging in the balance, the Romanian midfielder is determined to make a lasting impression in Istanbul and help Rangers overcome the daunting challenge presented by Mourinho’s Fenerbahce.