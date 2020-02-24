“Heart still racing” – Mesut Ozil reveals thoughts following Arsenal 3-2 win over Everton

Arsenal ace Mesut Ozil took to social media to express his emotions following the exhilarating victory over Everton on Sunday.

The Gunners came from behind to register a 3-2 win with goals coming from Eddie Nketiah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Ozil was once again included in manager Mikel Arteta’s starting eleven and played a pivotal role in his side’s victory.

The 31-year-old maintained a passing accuracy of 90% making one key pass during the game.

The former Real Madrid star was eventually substituted off in the 81st minute for Matteo Guendouzi.

Following the final whistle, Ozil shared a photo of himself from the game on Instagram and stated that his ‘heart was still racing.’

Arsenal have now recorded back-to-back victories in the Premier League and sit in 9th spot, seven points behind 4th placed Chelsea.

Arteta’s side are back in action during the week when they host Olympiakos at the Emirates Stadium.