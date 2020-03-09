‘He’s angry’ – Man City star Ilkay Gundogan reveals how Ederson reacted after Man United howlers

Manchester City ace Ilkay Gundogan has stated that goalkeeper Ederson still has the full support of the dressing room.

The Brazil international was at fault for the opening goal during the Manchester derby after allowing Anthony Martial’s shot to slip under his hands.

Ederson was also at fault for the second and final goal after throwing the ball out in the back of Scott McTominay, gifting the Scotland international with a shot on an open goal.

Following the final whistle, Gundogan admitted that Ederson was furious with his own performance.

The Germany international of Turkish descent did, however, go onto state that Ederson still has the support of the dressing room.

“He’s angry, disappointed and frustrated, but it’s always about how you [react]. He has all of our support and I’m sure he will do much better in the next games,” Gundogan told the Guardian after the game.

Gundogan went onto tell the Manchester Evening News:

“Eddy has been crucial in so many games for us, and he is allowed to make mistakes. Unfortunately this time they were punished, very crucially for us.

“It’s normal – we win together and lose together. That’s why we play football, that’s why we’re a team.”

Gundogan also spoke about the hurt he and his teammates were feeling following their 2-0 defeat to rivals Man United.

“It hurts a lot,” he added. “Not really the result, but that we didn’t play our best game. But it’s a fact now and we can’t change it, so we have to keep going.

“At the end, you are a human being. Even though we are at the top level, we all make mistakes. We play the game, and mistakes are part of the game.”

The result leaves Man City a massive 25 points behind leaders Liverpool with 10 games left to play.

Man United meanwhile have moved within three points of fourth-placed Chelsea.

Gundogan has played a key role for Pep Guardiola’s side this season featuring in 40 games so far.

The Citizens return to action this week when they take on Arsenal in the Premier League.