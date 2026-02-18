Historical Humiliation in Istanbul: Galatasaray Crush Juventus 5-2 in Champions League Thriller

The foundations of European football were shaken on Tuesday night as Galatasaray produced a performance for the ages, dismantling Juventus 5-2 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League knockout play-off.

The result was more than just a victory; it was a statistical demolition. For the first time in their storied history, Juventus conceded five goals in a single Champions League fixture, marking their heaviest-ever defeat in the competition.

A Night of Record-Breaking Feats

Galatasaray’s clinical display shattered several long-standing barriers for Turkish football:

The Five-Goal Club: They became the first Turkish side to score five goals in a Champions League match.

Italian Mastery: It was the first time a Turkish team put five past an Italian opponent in European competition.

Dominance in Data: Galatasaray recorded their highest-ever Expected Goals (xG) against the “Old Lady,” creating more “big chances” and registering more touches in the Juventus penalty area than any other team has managed this season.

Individual Brilliance: Lang and Sara Shine

While the team performance was historic, several individuals carved their names into the club’s folklore:

Noa Lang: The debutant became the first player in Galatasaray history to score twice on his Champions League bow.

Gabriel Sara: By providing both a goal and an assist in a knockout game, Sara joined the legendary Wesley Sneijder as the only Galatasaray players to achieve the feat.

Victor Osimhen: Though he didn’t find the net, the Nigerian striker was the architect of the chaos. He provided two crucial assists—marking the first time in his career he has recorded back-to-back multi-assist games—constantly stretching a shell-shocked Juventus backline.

The Second-Half Surge

The match began as a cagey affair. Gabriel Sara capitalized on a defensive lapse to put the hosts ahead, only for Teun Koopmeiners to strike twice, giving Juventus a 2-1 lead at the break.

However, the second half saw a total collapse from the Italians. Lang equalized immediately after the restart before Davinson Sánchez powered home a header to reclaim the lead. The turning point arrived when Juventus’ Juan Cabal was sent off, leaving the visitors vulnerable. Osimhen then teed up Lang for his second and later found Sacha Boey to complete the 5-2 rout.