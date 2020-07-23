Ian Wright explains why ‘we’re not going to see much’ of Arsenal star Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil has struggled for playing time since the Premier League restarted.

Ozil was overlooked again when Arsenal took on Aston Villa on Tuesday night.

The playmaker of Turkish origin did not even make the squad for the away trip despite head coach Mikel Arteta being able to pick nine substitutes.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes we will not see much more of Ozil at Arsenal despite the team needing him.

Wright explained that he believes it is down to Ozil’s attitude.

“I think that he’s gone,” said Wright, speaking to Premier League Productions.

“It’s all about attitude. The thing is when you look at Dani Ceballos he had an attitude problem, Mikel turned him round and now he’s in the team.

“Matteo Guendouzi – they’re talking about him having a problem – he’s not in the team.

“Mikel’s given people the opportunity to get into the team if their attitude is right but at the minute their attitude is not right.

“Arsenal need him [Ozil] of course.

“But I believe that he’s somebody that’s gone from Arsenal – whether he stays or Mikel gets rid of him, we’re not going to see much of him.”

Ozil is the highest-paid player in the Arsenal squad earning £350,000-a-week and still has another 12 months left on his contract.

The Gunners defeat to Villa means they can no longer finish above eighth in the Premier League.

The question for Arsenal is whether they can get rid of the German, with his big-money £350k-a-week contract and still another year left on his deal.

The North London outfit can still book a place in the Europa League next season if they win the FA Cup Final against Chelsea next week.