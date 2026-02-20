“Identity Restored”: Pereira Sparks Instant Revolution as Nottingham Forest Master Istanbul

In the wake of a dominant 3-0 victory over Fenerbahçe, the atmosphere around Nottingham Forest has shifted from uncertainty to soaring confidence. Only four days into the Vitor Pereira era, the “Tricky Trees” produced a performance of tactical maturity and flair that suggests the new manager has unlocked a sleeping giant.

Following the match, a visibly revitalized Pereira praised his squad’s technical bravery in one of Europe’s most intimidating cauldrons.

“The quality of the players [I liked the most],” Pereira was quoted as saying by Sky Sports [Speaking to TNT SPORT]. “I asked them to express themselves on the pitch. They did it. We had a chance to score two more goals. It was a very good result. It is only half-time, we need to be consistent, the schedule is tight and difficult. Everyone must be ready to help the team. This is what I ask them.”

The Portuguese tactician, who inherited a side struggling for form under the previous regime, emphasized that his primary task was psychological as much as it was tactical.

“It was a consistent game for us. We deserved the result,” he added. “I realised before I came that the players have a lot of quality. They need results but they need to enjoy the game. If they enjoy the way they are playing they can have a high level. They need just organisation and confidence.”

The Captain’s Verdict

The shift in morale was echoed by captain Morgan Gibbs-White, who registered both a goal and an assist in the win. Speaking to TNT Sports on the pitch, the Forest talisman credited the new manager for providing the squad with a clear sense of purpose that had been missing in recent weeks.

“We had a real identity out there today,” Gibbs-White said. “We defended incredibly and created so many chances, it could’ve been more. The job is not done yet. We need to prepare well and go again. His message to us is we are going to have an identity of how we play and defend as a team, we have bought into what he wants straight away.”

For Gibbs-White, the clean sheet was as vital as the three goals, providing a defensive foundation for the team’s attacking stars to flourish.

“We showed it in abundance today. It is about taking it game by game. We needed a clean sheet and a win, today was the perfect moment. It was an all-round incredible day.”

A Defining Month Ahead

With the first leg in the bag, Forest now face a grueling schedule that will test the depth Pereira alluded to. The team returns to England to prepare for a Premier League clash with Liverpool before the return leg at the City Ground on February 26.

If this “incredible day” in Istanbul is any indication, the City Ground faithful may be witnessing the beginning of a significant tactical evolution.