Ilkay Gundogan made shock contender to replace injured Man City star Sergio Aguero

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has suggested midfielder Ilkay Gundogan be a shock contender to replace Sergio Aguero as striker.

The Argentina international suffered a knee injury after being forced off in City’s 5-0 victory over Burnley earlier this week.

Aguero underwent knee surgery on Wednesday as a result of the injury.

The star striker could end up missing the rest of the season.

That would lead Gabriel Jesus to be the natural replacement for Aguero, on paper anyway.

However, Guardiola named Gundogan as a surprise name for players who could fill the void.

Guardiola said: “The only doubts we have are because not one single player with these preparations can play every three days.

“Not one player can play 90 minutes every three days. So we have Gabriel, Raheem Sterling can play in this position, Ilkay Gundogan can play in this position, Bernardo Silva can play in this position.

“We have different options – not like a striker, striker but we can use them.”

Aguero has scored 23 goals for the City this season making him the top scorer for the Manchester-based side.

Gundogan meanwhile, has five goals this term.

The midfielder of Turkish origin has made a total of 41 appearances in all competitions for City this season.

City take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge tonight in the Premier League, a victory would prevent Liverpool from being crowned champions tonight.