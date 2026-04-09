Ilkay Gundogan Speaks Out on Galatasaray’s Title Charge: “Every Match is a Final”

Following Galatasaray’s crucial 3-1 victory over Göztepe, midfield maestro Ilkay Gündoğan has sent a clear message to the rest of the league, emphasizing that the “Lions” are fully focused on the Super Lig trophy.

The veteran playmaker, who found the back of the net in Wednesday night’s victory, believes the team is finding its peak form at the perfect time. With Galatasaray now holding a four-point lead at the top of the table, Gündoğan stressed the importance of mental fortitude in the final stretch of the season.

Focus on the Finish Line

Speaking after the match, Gündoğan expressed his pride in the team’s performance but warned against complacency. “We took an important step today, but the race is far from over,” the former Manchester City captain stated. “At Galatasaray, the expectation is always the championship. We have a four-point advantage, but we must treat every remaining match like a final.”

Gündoğan, who joined the club in a blockbuster summer move, has quickly become a leader in the dressing room. His goal in the 19th minute against Göztepe helped settle nerves early, proving once again why he was the cornerstone of Okan Buruk’s ambitious squad overhaul.

Mental Resilience is Key

The German international also touched upon the team’s resilience, especially after Göztepe pulled a goal back to make it 2-1. “In these moments, experience matters. We stayed calm, kept our defensive block solid, and waited for the right moment to kill the game,” he added, referring to Mario Lemina’s late strike that sealed the three points.

Osimhen Boost and Team Unity

Gündoğan’s comments come at a time of high energy for the club. With manager Okan Buruk confirming that star striker Victor Osimhen is nearing a return, the atmosphere at RAMS Park is electric. Gündoğan noted that the return of key players would provide a massive boost for the upcoming derby fixtures.

“We are a family here. When everyone returns from injury, our strength will be unmatched in this league. Our goal is simple: to make our fans happy and bring the trophy back to Florya,” Gündoğan concluded.