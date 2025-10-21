Ilkay Gundogan: The Unseen Leader Cementing His Legacy at Galatasaray

Since his arrival on a free transfer from Manchester City at the beginning of the season, İlkay Gündoğan has rapidly established himself as a central figure at Galatasaray. The 34-year-old’s impact extends far beyond his technical skill on the field, establishing him as a true leader and role model within the club.

Gündoğan recently demonstrated this profound character with a magnificent gesture that resonated throughout the club.

Following Galatasaray’s spirited 1-0 Champions League victory over Premier League giants Liverpool in Istanbul, Gündoğan took a significant portion of his match bonus— 500,000 Turkish Liras—and distributed it among the Kemerburgaz training staff and club employees, sources told Turkish-Football.

This act of generosity earned widespread admiration from both teammates and club employees, reinforcing the message that his leadership transcends the pitch.

A History of Compassion

Gündoğan’s selfless behavior at Galatasaray is consistent with his long-standing commitment to mutual aid and social responsibility.

During the devastating earthquakes in Kahramanmaraş, he organized and sent a large shipment of aid materials to the region. He was also a prominent figure in similar charitable initiatives throughout his time in England.

On the tactical front, Gündoğan has become one of the most trusted names for coach Okan Buruk, skillfully organizing the team’s midfield.

His influence has also been key in mentoring teammates; notably, he took a proactive role in supporting Leroy Sané through a period of patchy form before the recent international break, contributing to the winger’s return to his best.

By consistently demonstrating professionalism and profound humanity, İlkay Gündoğan is quickly cementing his status as one of the most respected figures at the club.