‘Important first step’ – Mesut Ozil reacts to Arsenal clash against Olympiacos

Arsenal beat Olympiacos 1-0 in Greece in the first-leg of the Europa League Round of 32.

Mesut Ozil did not travel to Greece as he wanted to with his wife Amine Gulse who is expected to give birth.

Ozil did, however, keep track of the game from London and reacted to the result on social media.

The playmaker of Turkish origin congratulated his teammates for the win and maintaining their unbeaten record in 2020.

Ozil did also underline that this is just the first step of making it to the next round as they do have a second leg to consider next Thursday.

Congratsss my boooys! Important first step – still unbeaten in 2020 👍🏼😉 #YaGunnersYa #M1Ö https://t.co/0T3rdWuqpM — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) February 20, 2020

Arsenal will take on Everton next in the Premier League on Sunday at the Emirates. It remains to be seen whether Ozil will feature for the north London outfit.

Ozil has featured regularly for the Gunners since Mikel Arteta replaced Unai Emery as head coach in December 2019.

The 31-year-old scored his first goal of the season in the 4-0 victory over Newcastle United next week.

Ozil is match fit to play against Everton but whether he plays or not could depend on if his wife has given birth before the match.