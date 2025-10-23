Injury Blow for Galatasaray: Ilkay Gundogan Sidelined for Two Weeks

Galatasaray has confirmed an injury layoff for star midfielder İlkay Gündoğan, who was unexpectedly ruled out of the club’s recent Champions League clash against Bodo/Glimt. The diagnosis indicates the crucial Turkish international will be out of action for an estimated two weeks.

The club released a statement detailing the midfielder’s condition, confirming that Gündoğan missed the match after experiencing pain in his right back muscle during the final tactical training session. Subsequent MRI examinations at the club’s sponsor hospital detected a moderate level of strain and bleeding in the muscle tissue.

Key Matches Affected

The two-week recovery timeline means the former Manchester City player is expected to miss several important fixtures as the Turkish champions navigate a packed domestic schedule.

Gündoğan is currently anticipated to be unavailable for the upcoming Super League games against Göztepe and the highly anticipated fixture against Trabzonspor. The medical staff will re-evaluate his condition before making a final determination on his fitness for the crucial Champions League tie against Ajax.

The injury comes at a challenging time, as Gündoğan has quickly integrated into the squad since his summer arrival, making seven total appearances (five in the league, two in the Champions League) and contributing one goal.

In better news for the club, striker Victor Osimhen, who briefly required treatment during the Bodo/Glimt match, was assessed and confirmed to have no significant injury, avoiding a potential second blow to the team’s attacking options.