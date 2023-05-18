Inter star Hakan Calhanoglu could become first Turkish international to win UEFA Champions League

Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu became the second Turkish player to reach the Champions League final when the Series A giants eliminated rivals AC Milan.

The 29-year-old started both legs as Inter beat AC Milan 3-0 on aggregate.

Calhanoglu’s performance was also a major boost for Turkish football.

The country has not had a player in the Champions League final Hamit Altintop in the 2010 final with Bayern Munich.

Bayern ended up losing the final against Real Madrid.

Arda Turan was part of the Atletico Madrid team that made the 2014 Champions League final against Real Madrid but ended up failing to make the match day squad due to injury.

Atleti went onto lose the final against Real 4-1 on the day.

Calhanoglu has the chance to become the first Turkish international player to win the Champions League when they take on Manchester City.

The match will hold even more significance for Calhanoglu as it will be played in Istanbul, Turkiye.

Calhanoglu will not be the only Turkish player to make it to the final. City star Ilkay Gundogan has also booked a ticket to Istanbul.

However, Gundogan represents Germany at international level.

Both Gundogan and Calhanoglu were born in Germany and had the option to represent either Germany or Turkey at international level.