“Is the Atmosphere Always Like That?”: Gundogan Reveals Liverpool Player’s Question After Galatasaray Defeat

Liverpool’s difficult week reached a low point on Tuesday as they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against Galatasaray in the Champions League, their second loss in as many games. Adding to the visitors’ frustration, former Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan revealed that the notorious atmosphere inside Rams Park was so intense it prompted a question from a Liverpool player during the match.

Victor Osimhen’s first-half penalty proved enough to sink Arne Slot’s side, who struggled to create a consistent offensive threat after falling behind. The performance was frustrating for the Reds, and the experience off the pitch was equally challenging.

Unrelenting Noise and Early Morning Fireworks

Liverpool was made well aware of the hostile reception awaiting them in Turkey from the moment they arrived. Galatasaray fans attempted to disrupt the visitors’ rest in the early hours of Tuesday morning by setting off fireworks outside the team hotel, ensuring the squad endured an uncomfortable night’s sleep.

The noise continued relentlessly inside Rams Park throughout the match, even distracting the players on the field.

Speaking after the game, Gundogan, who played a key role for the hosts, shared a surprising anecdote about the impact of the crowd.

“This club is not just special to me but I feel like it’s special to so many, the size and potential is incredible,” Gundogan said after the game. “If you were here tonight and seen the atmosphere… actually, one of my opponents came to me in the game and asked me if the atmosphere is always incredible like that, during the game, yeah.”

When pressed for the identity of the player, the German international declined to name names, simply adding: “You can see even for them it was incredible to play in front of that crowd. It’s something when you get that connection and the performance mirrors the people in the stand, you can get these special nights.”

Injury Woes Compound Defeat

The loss was compounded by two major injury scares in the second half, with both goalkeeper Alisson Becker and striker Hugo Ekitike forced off. The incidents will leave the medical staff assessing their availability ahead of this weekend’s tough Premier League trip to Chelsea.

The combination of the hostile reception, the injury concerns, and the performance itself ensures Slot and his squad have plenty to address as they turn their focus back to domestic competition.