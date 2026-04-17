Istanbul Giants Set for “Transfer Derby” over Tottenham Star Pape Matar Sarr

The rivalry between Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray is heating up off the pitch as both clubs have entered a high-stakes race to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pape Matar Sarr, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The Battle for Sarr

The two Süper Lig title contenders are prepared to go head-to-head for the Senegalese international this summer. Sarr, who has been a standout performer in the Premier League, is now a primary target for the Istanbul giants as they look to bolster their respective midfields for the 2026-2027 campaign.

The Relegation Factor

The deal hinges largely on Tottenham’s precarious position in the Premier League. Currently sitting in 18th place, Spurs are facing the very real threat of relegation to the Championship.

The report suggests that if Tottenham fails to avoid the drop, Sarr’s departure from North London will be “guaranteed.” However, the price tag remains steep; it is claimed that Tottenham could demand as much as €57.4 million for the 23-year-old, whose current contract runs until 2030.

Season Performance

Despite Tottenham’s struggles this season, Pape Matar Sarr has remained a key figure in their lineup. The midfielder has made 34 appearances across all competitions, contributing 4 goals and 1 assist. His high energy, tactical versatility, and age make him one of the most attractive prospects on the European market.

A Familiar Rivalry

This is not the first time Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray have clashed over a high-profile transfer. With both clubs financially backed and ambitious for European success, the “Pape Matar Sarr Derby” is expected to be one of the most talked-about storylines of the upcoming summer window.