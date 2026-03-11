Istanbul Nightmare: Record-Breaking Liverpool Defeat as Slot’s 100th Game Ends in Calamity

Arne Slot’s milestone 100th match in charge of Liverpool turned into a historical disappointment on Tuesday night, as the Reds suffered a 1-0 defeat to Galatasaray—marking a grim repeat of their September struggles in the Turkish capital.

The loss at a raucous RAMS Park leaves Liverpool with a significant deficit to overturn in next week’s return leg at Anfield.

It also enters the history books for the wrong reasons: this is the first time the Merseyside club has ever lost two away games to the same opponent in a single European campaign.

Familiar Foes and First-Half Woes

The “cauldron” atmosphere of Istanbul proved too much for a disheveled Liverpool side that lacked both defensive cohesion and clinical finishing. Much like their league-phase encounter, the Reds were haunted by Victor Osimhen.

While the Nigerian striker didn’t find the net himself this time, his influence was decisive. In the first half, Osimhen rose highest during a corner to flick the ball into the path of Mario Lemina, who made no mistake in firing the hosts ahead.

The deficit nearly doubled after the break when Osimhen again had the ball in the net. Liverpool were only spared by a highly contentious VAR intervention, which ruled that Aydin Yilmaz was offside and interfering with play, despite the midfielder never making contact with the ball.

Rustiness in Front of Goal

While the defense looked ragged, Liverpool’s attack was equally frustrating. Hugo Ekitike, leading the line in the absence of the injured Alexander Isak, struggled to find his rhythm, firing his best opportunity directly at Galatasaray goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır.

Florian Wirtz, making his first start since returning from injury, showed flashes of quality but ultimately failed to capitalize on two clear openings, scuffing his efforts wide. Alexis Mac Allister also came agonizingly close to an equalizer, but his driven effort whistled past the post.

In a night defined by technical errors, Liverpool briefly thought they had leveled the score when Ibrahima Konaté bundled the ball home, only for VAR to correctly disallow the goal for a clear handball.

The Road to Anfield

Liverpool return to England knowing they were largely the architects of their own downfall. To reach the quarter-finals, Slot must find a way to sharpen a side that looked uncharacteristically “rusty” in the final third and vulnerable to the physical press of Okan Buruk’s team.

The silver lining for the Reds remains the second leg. However, with Galatasaray high on confidence and Victor Osimhen in world-class form—trailing only Kylian Mbappé and Harry Kane in European goals this season—the task at Anfield will be formidable.