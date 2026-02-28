“It’s Madness”: Ilkay Gundoğan Praises Champions League Format but Warns of Player Burnout

Galatasaray’s veteran midfield maestro İlkay Gündoğan has offered a dual-edged critique of the evolving landscape of European football. In a candid reflection shared via his professional network, the 35-year-old opened up about the thrill of the new Champions League format and the “insane” physical toll it demands from the modern athlete.

The Verdict on the New Format

Gündoğan, who has been instrumental in steering the Turkish champions into the Round of 16, admitted that his initial skepticism toward the revised tournament structure has vanished. Reflecting on a season defined by dramatic “ebbs and flows,” the former Manchester City captain confessed that the stakes have never been higher.

“I criticized the new format when it was first announced,” Gündoğan noted on his LinkedIn. “But after a season and a half, I have to admit: this system makes the Champions League much more exciting for the fans. In the old format, groups were often decided after four matches. Now, every elite club is fighting until the final whistle of the last matchday to secure the best possible seeding.”

The “Dark Side” of the Medal

However, the German international—speaking as someone who knows the “business of football” from the inside—was quick to pivot to the mounting pressures of an unrelenting calendar. As FIFA and UEFA expand their flagship tournaments, Gündoğan warned that the sport is “walking on thin ice.”

With the addition of extra Champions League fixtures, an expanded World Cup, and the new Club World Cup, the workload has reached a breaking point.

“To be honest, I’m glad I’m not 17 or 18 years old today,” Gündoğan remarked. “When I think about today’s young talents finishing their careers having played over a thousand matches… it’s madness. We simply don’t know the long-term physical and mental consequences for these players.”

A Proud Milestone

Despite his concerns regarding the industry’s direction, Gündoğan expressed immense pride in representing Galatasaray on Europe’s grandest stage. After a rollercoaster league phase that saw the Istanbul giants navigate a gauntlet of elite opponents, the midfielder remains focused on the upcoming knockout clash against Liverpool.

For Gündoğan, the challenge is now balancing the “charm of the sport” with the survival of the athletes who provide it.