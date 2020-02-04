James Maddison reveals why Caglar Soyuncu hardly played under Claude Puel

Leicester City ace James Maddison has had his say on why Caglar Soyuncu rarely featured under the Foxes previous manager Claude Puel.

The French tactician was replaced by Brendan Rodgers midway though last season, a moment which also marked a positive change in Soyuncu’s spell at the club.

According to James Maddison, Soyuncu took a while to adapt to the Premier League and also struggled to communicate with Puel – who also wasn’t fluent in English.

“I think a lot of Premier League fans and Leicester fans won’t have known much about Cags from last year because he hardly played,” Maddison told Soccer AM.

“We always saw glimpses in training.

“Sometimes it takes a season or 18 months to get used to the English game, the way we work, the way we train.

“When he first came in his English was rubbish, now it’s better and you can communicate with him, and it’s showing on the pitch because he’s been an absolute rock at the back this season.

“He’s become more consistent, definitely. You can’t be too harsh because you don’t know what it’s like coming from a foreign country, when you don’t really speak the language.

Soyuncu has gone onto form one of the Leagues strongest defensive partnerships alongside Jonny Evans this season.

The Foxes currently sit third in the Premier League, just two points behind last season’s champions Manchester City.

Leicester City were held to a 2-2 draw by top-four rivals Chelsea last weekend and take on an in-form Wolves on Friday 14.

Soyuncu has one assist and one goal to his name after 24 Premier League appearances for Brendan Rodgers side this season.