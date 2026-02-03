Jhon Duran’s Absence from Fenerbahce Squad Ignites Fresh West Ham Transfer Rumours

The long-running transfer saga between West Ham United and Jhon Durán has taken another twist after the striker was conspicuously omitted from the Fenerbahçe matchday squad on Monday.

Speculation reached a fever pitch as the Hammers were linked with a last-minute swoop for the Ecuadorian international, who missed Fenerbahçe’s Süper Lig clash with Kocaelispor. The 22-year-old, currently on loan in Istanbul from the Premier League, has been a long-term target for the London club, who famously saw a £57 million bid rejected by Aston Villa during his time in the West Midlands.

Suspicious Timing?

With reports circulating in Turkey that Durán is seeking an early termination of his loan contract to facilitate a move back to England, his absence from the team sheet prompted immediate questions. West Ham have reportedly kept a close eye on the forward ever since their failed multi-million-pound pursuit, which eventually saw the player move to Al-Nassr before his subsequent switch to Turkey.

Tedesco Dismisses Exit Talk

Despite the “wagging tongues” in the media, Fenerbahçe head coach Domenico Tedesco moved quickly to downplay the transfer links. Speaking to Star ahead of kick-off, the former Belgium manager insisted that Durán’s absence was strictly medical.

“I won’t be making any definitive statements regarding the rumours. Jhon is a member of our squad,” Tedesco stated as reported by Turkish-Football. “The reason he isn’t playing is a foot injury; he is currently undergoing treatment for the pain.”

A Deadline Day Twist?

While Tedesco’s comments suggest a simple injury, West Ham’s historical interest and the proximity to the transfer deadline have kept supporters on edge. With Julen Lopetegui’s side still in the market for a dynamic goalscorer, Durán remains the name that refuses to disappear from the Hammers’ recruitment radar.

Whether this is a genuine medical issue or the prelude to a dramatic Premier League return remains to be seen as the final hours of the window approach.