Journalist Refutes Claims of Victor Osimhen Salary Dispute Ahead of Juventus Decider

Turkish sports journalist Nevzat Dindar has moved to silence rumors of a financial rift between Galatasaray and star forward Victor Osimhen, dismissing reports that the Nigerian international issued a formal warning to the club over unpaid wages.

The speculation surfaced following Galatasaray’s recent 2-0 league defeat to Konyaspor, which came just days after their dominant 5-2 victory over Juventus in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 playoffs.

With Osimhen absent from the Konyaspor fixture, online reports suggested a “salary crisis” was brewing behind the scenes.

However, speaking via Habersarikirmizi, Dindar clarified that the claims are baseless.

“The allegation that Osimhen sent a warning letter regarding payment delays is entirely false,” Dindar stated. “Foreign players are well aware of the standard legal framework, which allows for three-month windows. Footballers prioritize their guaranteed income and often focus more on performance incentives.”

Dindar further revealed that the squad received a significant bonus prior to the first leg against Juventus and confirmed that the 27-year-old striker has no outstanding dues.

“Victor Osimhen is up to date with his payments. There is no extraordinary issue here,” he added. “He is fulfilling his contract while continuing to be a major revenue driver for the club.”

The clarification comes at a pivotal moment as the Turkish champions prepare to face Juventus in Italy for the second leg this Wednesday.

Despite missing the weekend’s domestic clash with a minor knee issue, Osimhen has returned to full training and is expected to lead the line in Turin as Galatasaray looks to defend their three-goal cushion and secure a spot in the final 16.