Kayserispor Confirm Signing of Manchester City Starlet Jadel Katongo

Kayserispor have continued their aggressive winter recruitment drive by officially announcing the signing of Jadel Katongo from Premier League giants Manchester City.

The 21-year-old defender becomes the latest high-profile youngster to swap English football for the Trendyol Süper Lig, following in the footsteps of former Manchester United winger Sam Mather. Katongo has committed to the “Anatolian Stars” with a two-and-a-half-year contract, tying him to the club until 2028.

Bolstering the Backline

In a formal statement released on Sunday, the club confirmed that all formalities had been completed:

“A 2.5-year agreement has been signed between our club and Jadel Katongo. We wish our new player great success under our glorious jersey.”

Katongo, a versatile defender capable of playing at center-back or right-back, is highly regarded for his composure on the ball and tactical intelligence—traits honed within the world-class Manchester City academy system. He arrives in Kayseri looking for consistent first-team minutes after previous loan spells in the English Football League.

A Busy Winter for the “Yellow-Red”

The acquisition of Katongo highlights Kayserispor’s strategic shift toward investing in young, high-ceiling talent from top European academies.

The Deal: While specific financial terms remain confidential, the move is a permanent transfer rather than a loan.

Tactical Fit: Manager Radomir Đalović is expected to integrate Katongo into a defense that has struggled for clean sheets recently. His ability to build play from the back is seen as a major asset for the team’s transition game.

Teaming Up: Katongo will reunite with a familiar face in the Süper Lig, as Kayserispor looks to build a core of young English-speaking players to lead their climb up the table.

Immediate Availability

The former England youth international has already arrived in Turkey and is expected to be integrated into the matchday squad immediately. Kayserispor fans will be eager to see if their new defensive recruit can provide the stability needed for the second half of the 2025/26 campaign.