Kayserispor Open Talks with Manchester City for Versatile Defender Jadel Katongo

Manchester City are reportedly in active negotiations with Turkish Süper Lig side Kayserispor regarding the future of academy standout Jadel Katongo, as the Premier League champions continue to reshape their youth ranks this January.

According to Turkish journalist Reşat Can Özbudak, Kayserispor have officially registered their interest in the 21-year-old defender and have commenced discussions with City officials to secure a deal before the winter window slams shut.

Prioritizing Senior Exposure

The move aligns with Manchester City’s broader strategy of finding elite developmental pathways for their senior academy prospects. With Pep Guardiola’s first-team squad boasting an array of world-class defensive options, immediate minutes at the Etihad Stadium are scarce for emerging talents.

Katongo, a natural center-back who has demonstrated impressive versatility by filling in across the defensive line, is highly regarded by the City coaching staff. However, the club is increasingly favoring moves that provide “accelerated first-team exposure” in demanding senior environments.

Loan vs. Permanent: The Stance from Manchester

It remains unclear whether Kayserispor are pursuing a temporary loan or a permanent transfer. Historically, Manchester City have been meticulous in these negotiations, often demanding:

Sporting Guarantees: Ensuring the player receives consistent starting minutes.

Future Safeguards: Buy-back clauses or significant sell-on percentages if a permanent exit is discussed.

For Katongo, a move to the Süper Lig would represent a significant step up in competition, testing his physical and tactical readiness against seasoned professionals.

Busy January at the Etihad

Katongo’s potential departure is part of a busy month for City’s development squad, which has already seen several loan recalls and exits. The club’s priority remains ensuring their most promising assets are playing competitive senior football rather than stagnating in the U21 circuit.

If negotiations progress positively and Kayserispor meet City’s requirements regarding playing time, the deal could be finalized in the coming days, marking another Manchester United academy graduate’s journey to the Turkish top flight.